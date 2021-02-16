Financial Comparison: ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of ReGen Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and ReGen Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and ReGen Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 44.12 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -69.02 ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ReGen Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and ReGen Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 ReGen Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 72.40%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than ReGen Biologics.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery. Its products include Menaflex collagen meniscus implant device, for use in surgical procedures for the reinforcement and repair of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus; and SharpShooter Tissue Repair System, an instrument that allows surgeons to place needles in hard-to-reach locations of the meniscus. The company sells its products in the United States, the European Union, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, Australia, Chile, and Japan. ReGen Biologics Inc. was formerly known as Aros Corp and changed its name to ReGen Biologics Inc. in November, 2002. ReGen Biologics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. On April 8, 2011, ReGen Biologics Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 14, 2011.

