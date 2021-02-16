Financial Contrast: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 35.33 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 90.34 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78% Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82%

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Exactus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

