Financial Insights Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 6.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,776,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 1,051,015 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.