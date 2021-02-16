Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,690 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.