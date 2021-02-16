Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.96

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 745780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 336,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 324,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

