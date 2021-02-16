FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FingerMotion stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. FingerMotion has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

