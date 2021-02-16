FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FingerMotion stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. FingerMotion has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
FingerMotion Company Profile
