FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) Shares Down 6.2%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 631,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,196,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

