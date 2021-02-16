FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.04

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 130106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 58,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

