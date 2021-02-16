Fire Lotto (FLOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $202,378.73 and $11.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

