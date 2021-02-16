Fire Lotto (FLOT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $94.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $189,261.91 and $94.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00084170 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

