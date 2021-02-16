Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Hits $68.81 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00012317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $68.81 million and $5.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.09 or 0.03607245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00424630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.47 or 0.01410716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.70 or 0.00478947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00444179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00317813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,548,329 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.