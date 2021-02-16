First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.46

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 24015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

