First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

About First Bankers Trustshares (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

