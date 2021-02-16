First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

First Choice Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $201,100.04. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. 11.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

