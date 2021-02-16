First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $12.68 on Tuesday, hitting $746.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $749.50.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

