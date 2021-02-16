First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $749.00

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $749.00 and last traded at $749.00, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $733.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

