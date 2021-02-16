First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 436,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

