First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce sales of $64.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.90 million. First Foundation reported sales of $55.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.94 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $279.37 million, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $284.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

FFWM stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $963.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Foundation by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

