First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.26

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 15636341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

