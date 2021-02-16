First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE FR opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

