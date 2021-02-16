First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.40

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,344 shares of company stock worth $18,549,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.