First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,763,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $395.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day moving average is $356.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

