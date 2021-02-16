First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.35

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 129150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

