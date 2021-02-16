First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.10

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.10 and last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 689212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

