First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

FRC traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,392. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 27.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 40.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

