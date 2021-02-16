First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 155,217 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.