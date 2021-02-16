First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 21,085 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

