First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 41,427 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Fate Therapeutics worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

