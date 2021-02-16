First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 454,567 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 276.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of H&R Block worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

