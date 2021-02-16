First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

