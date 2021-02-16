First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,246 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.97% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $694,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $350,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

FEMB opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.