First Trust Advisors LP Buys 51,845 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq stock opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

