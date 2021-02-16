First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of A10 Networks worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $142,545 over the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

