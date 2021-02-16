First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of CF Industries worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

