First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

