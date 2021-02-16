First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WAB opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $84.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,861,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,166.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,500 shares of company stock worth $11,355,310 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.