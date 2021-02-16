First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Lindsay worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

