First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $10,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

