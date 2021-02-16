First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.24 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

