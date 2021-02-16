First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.51 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

WU stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

