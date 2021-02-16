First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.71 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,650 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

