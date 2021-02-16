First Trust Advisors LP Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

