First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Simmons First National worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simmons First National by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.