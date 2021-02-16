First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Woodward worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,175 shares of company stock valued at $20,444,118 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

