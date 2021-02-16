First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $661,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

