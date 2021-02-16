First Trust Advisors LP Invests $12.64 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 718,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACI opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th.

Several analysts have commented on ACI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

