First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Raymond James worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,541 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,892. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

