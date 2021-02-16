First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,641 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Westlake Chemical worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.