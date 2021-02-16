First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.