First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 19,437 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Genpact worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE G opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

